In Week 14, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens after a controversial replay review took an Isaiah Likely touchdown off the board. But Tuesday, ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent suggested the overturn might have been incorrect.

That generated a strong response from Lamar Jackson and Kyle Van Noy. They took to social media to share their reactions.

Jackson asked if it meant the Ravens’ record would change. After all, a win that day would have meant Baltimore won the AFC North. He wondered if the franchise had made history with an offseason win.

So technically we won? 10-7 1st offseason win ever🤣🤣 https://t.co/vGbkhWJ4Fo — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) February 24, 2026

“So technically we won? 10-7 1st offseason win ever,” Jackson wrote Tuesday on X, along with two laughing emojis.

Van Noy, meanwhile, had a stronger response. He questioned the timing of Vincent’s comments, as well as the fact the call occurred in a rivalry game. In fact, he cited multiple missed calls in the matchup and called for accountability for the officials.

Have we ever seen the NFL come out months after a game has been played ( a couple weeks after the entire nfl season finished) and admitted they didn’t get 1 huge crucial call in the biggest NFL rivalry game. But they got 2 Crucial calls in same Game wrong!!! So the total was 3… — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 24, 2026

“Have we ever seen the NFL come out months after a game has been played (a couple weeks after the entire nfl season finished) and admitted they didn’t get 1 huge crucial call in the biggest NFL rivalry game,” Van Noy wrote. “But they got 2 Crucial calls in same Game wrong!!! So the total was 3 horrible calls in 1 game…. Thats insane! 1. INT Rodgers, 2. Likely touchdown, and 3. Travis jones [sic] 15 yarder on field goal (they came out with this Tuesday after the game saying they got it wrong) Wow!!!!

“Accountability kinda sorta not really but something kinda… We need some sort of action now because this can not happen at the highest level. I understand 1 but 3????? Smh.”

Vincent’s comments came while speaking with reporter Mark Maske, formerly of The Washington Post. He said the NFL pointed out five instant replay rulings, and he specifically cited the Likely touchdown.

On the play, Likely tried to haul in a pass from Lamar Jackson in the end zone and appeared to complete the process – two feet down with control while making a “football move” for a touchdown. But Joey Porter Jr. knocked it away, and after review, the officials determined it was an incomplete pass. Speaking Tuesday, Vincent said the third part of the process was the question.

“There was two plays in particular,” Vincent said. “There was the Likely play … [during] Ravens-Steelers in the end zone. And then you had the one – there was a Jets play. But it was the Likely play that you go, that was interesting because of the third step and they were talking about the ball extended out. So it was: What constitutes that third act?”