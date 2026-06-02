Larry Fitzgerald Sr., father of Hall of Fame WR, dies at 71

Larry Fitzgerald Sr., a sportswriter and father to Hall of Fame WR Larry Fitzgerald Jr., died Monday according to his son. He was 71 years old.

“My father was a man of strength, love and encouragement,” Larry Fitzgerald Jr. wrote. “He opened countless doors for me and my brother. He believed in us and pushed us to pursue every opportunity with conviction, he was the rock of our family. He taught us that perseverance, hard work, and unwavering commitment are the foundations of a meaningful life and personal success. I will carry his love, words, and wisdom with me always.”

The other son, Marcus Fitzgerald, also wrote a social media post. Fitzgerald Sr. was a larger than life figure.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. A devoted father, husband, grandfather, and a true pioneer in the Minnesota broadcasting community, he spent his life pouring into the people and the city he loved so much,” Marcus wrote. “He left us peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by his family and the people who loved him most.”

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. was a staple across the state of Minnesota for nearly 50 years. He began his radio career in Minneapolis back in 1978 and was the sports editor and a columnist for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder for more than 45 years.

Fitzgerald Sr. also played football himself, playing collegiately at Indiana State, Indian Hills Community College in Iowa and Prairie View College in Texas. He turned to a sports writing and broadcasting career and his son who shares his name went on to become one of the best WRs of his generation.

“The Vikings organization is saddened by the passing of Larry Fitzgerald Sr., a distinguished journalist and trusted voice in Minnesota sports for nearly 50 years,” the team said in a statement. “Larry built relationships with players, coaches and staff members for each of the local teams and was recognized across the NFL, covering dozens of Super Bowls and other major events.

“Beyond his reputation in the media, Larry was a dedicated father and a community leader who cared deeply about the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Our hearts are with Larry Jr., Marcus and the entire Fitzgerald family, as well as Larry’s friends and colleagues as they mourn his loss.”

Fitzgerald Jr.’s team, the Arizona Cardinals, also released a statement on Fitzgerald Sr.’s passing. As a father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. regularly made it known how proud he was of his kids.

“Our deepest condolences to Larry Fitzgerald and his family on the passing of Larry Sr., who spent so much time around the Cardinals and press boxes across the NFL,” the Cardinals’ statement read. “Our hearts go out to all of you during this incredibly difficult time.”