The NFL announced on Monday that Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LXIII in 2029. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The announcement was made at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, and the owners voted for the championship game to return to Las Vegas. The first time the city hosted the event was in 2024.

Headed back to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LXIII in 2029! pic.twitter.com/s63DDIRiFk — NFL (@NFL) March 30, 2026

“We’re excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Las Vegas and provide our fans another incredible experience in one of America’s greatest sport and entertainment destinations,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. “Super Bowl LVIII demonstrated the scale, energy, and hospitality the city brings to global events, and we look forward to working alongside the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders, and the community to deliver an even greater experience this time around.”

“We’re proud the NFL has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LXIII,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). “Our first Super Bowl showcased the unique energy and scale only this destination can offer, bringing together world-class sports, entertainment, and hospitality in one place. Las Vegas was built for moments like this, and we look forward to delivering another exceptional experience for fans in 2029.”

Raiders owner reacts to Las Vegas hosting Super Bowl LXIII

Along with the game, Las Vegas will host multiple events leading up to the game, including NFL Honors, Super Bowl Opening Night, and multiple community initiatives. According to the LVCVA, the city welcomed 330,000 visitors and generated more than $1 billion in economic impact for the 2024 game.

“We’re excited that the Super Bowl will be returning to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium in 2029,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said. “It’s a testament to the Raiders, the LVCVA, civic leaders, the community, and the NFL working together as one.”

The announcement means that the next three locations are set. In 2027, the NFL will be in Los Angeles for the big game. The following year, Atlanta will host the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the city’s history.