Las Vegas judge schedules trial between former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, NFL

A trial has been set for the court case between former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and the NFL. May 2027 is when the two will battle it out, per a Las Vegas judge. Gruden is suing the NFL over his resignation back in Oct. 2021 after emails of him using racist, misogynistic, and homophobic remarks surfaced. Gruden claims the NFL “forced” him to resign.

“In December 2025, Clark County District Court Judge Hardy denied several motions from the NFL to stall or dismiss the case, including one arguing he should dismiss the lawsuit under Nevada’s anti-SLAPP statute,” a report from KLAS 8 in Las Vegas said. “The provision essentially protects whistleblowers under the First Amendment.

“Last week, Hardy scheduled the trial for May 2027. While it was expected to last several weeks and include testimony from high-profile NFL figures, including Goodell, documents filed Friday said the timeline was unknown.”

The emails publicly revealed came during Gruden’s broadcasting career at ESPN. He called Monday Night Football games for just under a decade. ESPN signed Gruden to an extension back in 2012 for five years, which originally allowed him to get back into the coaching ranks. Instead, the deal ran its course following the 2017 NFL playoffs.

Gruden took over with the Raiders ahead of the 2018 season. Two of those were spent in Oakland before the team officially moved to Las Vegas.

“Gruden signed a $100 million contract with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018,” KLAS 8’s report also said. “According to the lawsuit, he was not paid the remaining balance on the contract, which runs through 2027. Gruden’s lawyers claim the resignation led to him losing out on endorsement deals, including one with footwear company Skechers.”

No matter the team’s location, on-field results were not all too great. A .500 record was the best Gruden could muster in his return by going 8-8 in 2020.

The Raiders were off to a decent start in 2021 before the resignation came down. Three straight wins to begin the season took place before losing back-to-back. Las Vegas ended up putting together a decent run with a 10-7 record in the regular season. But the Cincinnati Bengals cut things short in the playoffs by winning in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Gruden did get back into the world of media following the second stint with the Raiders. Barstool Sports is where he currently considers home.