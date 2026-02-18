As the Las Vegas Raiders head forward into the Klint Kubiak era, the head man continues to round out his staff. According to a report from the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Kubiak is set to tap former Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Zach Azzanni as the franchise’s new receivers coach.

Azzanni has spent the last nine years in the NFL, working in various capacities. He joined Pittsburgh in 2024 and spent the last two years there.

Prior to that, Zach Azzanni had stints with the New York Jets (2023), Denver Broncos (2018-22) and Chicago Bears (2017). Azzanni began his coaching career in the college ranks, notably working for Urban Meyer at Bowling Green in 2001 and 2002.

Azzanni was a graduate assistant on Meyer’s staff at Bowling Green. He then became a full-time receivers coach there from 2003-06 after Meyer departed for Utah. But it wasn’t his last stint with Meyer.

The former Central Michigan player would return to his alma mater from 2007-09, serving as an assistant head coach and receivers coach. Then he caught the tail end of Meyer’s Florida tenure, joining the Gators as passing game coordinator and receivers coach in 2010.

Zach Azzanni had a brief stint at Western Kentucky as offensive coordinator in 2011, before he moved to Wisconsin as receivers coach in 2012. He then spent the next four years at Tennessee, serving as a recruiting coordinator, passing coordinator and receivers coach.

Now he’ll head to Las Vegas, where he’ll be a part of Kubiak’s staff. Klint Kubiak and Zach Azzanni were on the same coaching staff in Denver in 2022, when Kubiak was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Broncos.

Raiders hire Klint Kubiak as head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders recently hired Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their new head coach. Kubiak is coming off a Super Bowl LX title with the franchise.

Kubiak, son of Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, will be a first-time head coach with the Raiders. The 38-year-old became an in-demand candidate this hiring cycle with the success of Seattle’s offense this season.

The Seahawks had a top 10 offense in football, ranking third in points per game and 15th in EPA per play. The Raiders were last in total offense and in EPA per play.

Prior to his one-year stay in Seattle, Kubiak notably served as offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints (2024) and Minnesota Vikings (2021). In between those two stops, he served as passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos (2022) and San Francisco 49ers (2023).

