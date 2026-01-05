Las Vegas Raiders fire head coach Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they fired head coach Pete Carroll after one season. The Raiders went 3-14 in 2025-26.

Carroll initially signed a three-year deal ahead of the season. However, management felt it was time to move on from the 74-year-old. The Raiders also hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have relieved Pete Carroll of his duties as head coach,” a team statement read. “We appreciate an wish him and his family all the best.”

As the statement reads, GM John Spytek and Tom Brady will work closely on all football operations moving forward. That includes the head coaching search.

“Together, they will guide football decisions with a shared focus on leadership, culture and alignment with the organization’s long-term vision and goals,” owner Mark Davis said. Brady will continue to balance out his duties with the Raiders with his job as the No. 1 color commentator for the NFL on FOX.

Carroll’s return to the NFL was unceremonious after not coaching during the 2024 season. He was the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-23.

Carroll has had a long and prosperous coaching career in the NFL and in college. He is 173-134-1 as a head coach in the NFL and 97-19 in college with USC.

Carroll went 6-10 with the New York Jets in 1994 but eventually became head coach of the New England Patriots from 1997-99, going 27-21. At USC from 2001-09, Carroll won two national titles with the Trojans, although he left in recruiting scandal, hampering the program for years to come.

Still, Carroll kept his success rolling in Seattle, making the playoffs in 10 of his 14 seasons. The Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos 43-8 and and returned to Super Bowl XLIX, losing to the Patriots 28-24. But, Seattle did not return to the NFC Championship Game or beyond since that 2024 season, despite making the playoffs six more times.

Now, it remains to be seen what’s next for Carroll. It’s unclear if this Raiders experiment was the final coaching stop of his career.