Las Vegas Raiders intend to hire Klint Kubiak as HC after Super Bowl, per report

The Las Vegas Raiders intend to hire Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their head coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Sunday. Las Vegas can officially hire Kubiak after next Sunday’s Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Kubiak met Saturday with the Raiders, as well as the Arizona Cardinals. It looks like Kubiak is choosing Las Vegas, succeeding Pete Carroll.

Klint Kubiak, son of Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, will be a first-time head coach with the Raiders. The 38-year-old became an in-demand candidate this hiring cycle with the success of Seattle’s offense this season.

The Seahawks had a top 10 offense in football, ranking third in points per game and 15th in EPA per play. The Raiders were last in total offense and in EPA per play.

Prior to his one-year stay in Seattle, Kubiak notably served as offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints (2024) and Minnesota Vikings (2021). In between those two stops, he served as passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos (2022) and San Francisco 49ers (2023).

Raiders believe they have their man in Klint Kubiak

Kubiak clearly made a good impression on the Raiders. He especially hit it off with team minority owner Tom Brady.

“One thing I was told about Klint Kubiak and Las Vegas is that he and minority owner Tom Brady very much hit it off in the initial interview. ‘Both are all ball,’ a source said. He was able to create momentum with his initial interview and that carried into this week,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wrote on X.

Kubiak still has one final game ahead of him, a chance to win a Lombardi Trophy before taking on a new challenge in Las Vegas. The roster needs work, though there are exciting pieces on the offensive side of the ball in running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers.

The missing piece is a quarterback. Las Vegas has the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the expectation is that Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza will be the pick. Mendoza won the Heisman and led the Hoosiers to a national championship in his lone season in Bloomington.