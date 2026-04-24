The Las Vegas Raiders selected Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday. He’s long since been considered the consensus top selection, and the Raiders have pulled the trigger.

Mendoza enters the NFL coming off an undefeated, national championship-winning season at Indiana. The Hoosiers star would claim the Heisman Trophy before taking his team to the championship — a storybook way to end his college career.

On the field, Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions during his senior season. His 90.3 QBR ranked first in the country as well.

In turn, he’s now looked at as the future of the Raiders organization. Despite the team signing veteran QB Kirk Cousins this offseason, Mendoza will be expected to compete for the starting job right away.

Mendoza has come a long way since committing to California as a former three-star recruit, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 1,929 overall recruit in the 2022 class — and now, he’s the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Fernando Mendoza

Now that Fernando Mendoza has been drafted, what can fans expect out of their new quarterback? NFL analyst Lance Zierlein has provided Raiders fans everything they need to know:

“Mendoza is a precision-based pocket passer whose game is built on rare accuracy and steady command in high-leverage moments. He lacks improvisational talent but proved to be a maestro playing the notes on the page with excellent rhythm and few mistakes as the season wore on. Mechanically sound and intensely accurate, Mendoza is fearless in attacking pre- and post-snap reads. He can feather throws into deep windows or between levels. He consistently hits moving targets in stride on digs, slants, outs and crossers.

“However, he needs plays to stay on schedule as his arm talent and velocity are fairly average. Third-and-long and red-zone execution stand out. Mendoza is big and tough but moves around the pocket with heavy shoes and limited escapability, which could invite excessive hits on Sundays.

“He can make life easier on his receivers and his play-caller, but above-average pass protection feels like a non-negotiable. He’s still young with football to learn and adversity to face, but his character, competitiveness and rapid ascension make it easier to project he will be a very good starter within his first three seasons.”