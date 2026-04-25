The Las Vegas Raiders selected EDGE Keyron Crawford with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Crawford spent two seasons at Auburn and two at Arkansas State.

In the 2025 campaign, Crawford started all 12 of Auburn’s games. He tallied 36 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception. For his efforts, he was named an All-SEC Third-Team selection by the league’s coaches.

Crawford transferred to Auburn ahead of the 2024 season. He made 12 appearances for the Tigers that season, but never started.

In Crawford’s two seasons at Arkansas State, he amassed 23 appearances and 13 starts. He totaled 58 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Red Wolves.

Keyron Crawford played high school football at Briarcrest Christian (TN), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,213 overall player and No. 83 EDGE in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Crawford is 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds. At Auburn’s Pro Day, Crawford discussed NFL teams’ interest in him.

“They love me as a person, most importantly, and the second part is they love me as a player,” Crawford said. “Mindset wise, what I bring to the table, my mentality, how much I can contribute at the next level.”

“You face the best of the best in the SEC… In the NFL, you’re also going to face the best of the best.”

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Keyron Crawford

Crawford’s potential is undeniable, but not every analyst is convinced he’s prepared to shine at the next level. Ahead of the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth analysis of Crawford’s game.

“Crawford is a stand-up rush linebacker prospect with plus athletic traits, but he’ll need more seasoning to reach his potential,” Zierlein wrote. “He started playing football in his senior year of high school and is still developing both instincts and technique. The former high school basketball player has toughness to match his athleticism but isn’t ready to set an NFL edge yet.

“He’s twitchy and rushes with ideal energy as a hungry quarterback-hunter. However, he might benefit from dialing back his constant acceleration and becoming more intentional with his rush. Crawford has special teams and situational rush value now, but his best football is still to come.”