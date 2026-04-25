The Las Vegas Raiders have selected Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy in the 2026 NFL Draft. McCoy comes off the board in the 4th round, with the No. 101 overall pick. He becomes the first Tennessee defensive back selected in the First Round of the NFL Draft since 1999 (Steve Johnson).

McCoy’s collegiate career began at Oregon State in 2023, where he emerged as one of the most promising freshmen in the Pac-12 Conference. McCoy recorded 31 tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions for the Beavers before hopping in the Transfer Portal following the season.

His rise to the SEC came fast, as he quickly landed at Tennessee under head coach Josh Heupel. His play improved even more in Knoxville, as he excelled as one of the best cornerbacks in all of college football in 2024. He was named Second Team All-SEC, along with being tabbed a Second Team All-American. He recorded 44 tackles, seven pass deflections, and four interceptions in 13 games.

Heading into his junior season at Tennessee, however, McCoy suffered an ACL tear during a training session in Jan. 25. Because of this unfortunate injury, he missed the entirety of the 2025 season and did not participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. That, however, didn’t scare the Raiders from selecting him in the First Round.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Jermod McCoy

A scouting report was provided on McCoy ahead of the Draft by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. McCoy was graded as a player who ‘will become a good starter within two years,’ with a prospect score of 6.40. He compared the Tennessee product to Cleveland Browns defensive back Tyson Campbell.

Across five NFL seasons, Campbell boasts 349 career tackles with 10 TFL, seven interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

“McCoy is a toolsy outside corner with CB1 flashes, but an ACL tear robbed him of a much-needed third season,” Zierlein said. “Hips and feet are smooth, allowing for quality lateral transitions and efficient gathers to match hard-breaking curls. He’s athletic in his recoveries but average acceleration leaves him chasing too often on go routes.

“More focused, physical press disruption should make the rep easier to control. He’s opportunistic with strong ball skills at the catch point. His route squeeze and zone awareness should improve with more reps. We should expect McCoy’s athletic traits and instincts to help him make up for lost time once he gets into camp.”