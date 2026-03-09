Las Vegas Raiders sign former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum to record contract

On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent center Tyler Linderbaum to a three-year, $81 million deal that includes $60 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal makes him the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Linderbaum in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa, where he won the Rimington Trophy—awarded annually to the nation’s top center—in back-to-back seasons. He quickly established himself as one of the best young centers in the game, earning Pro Bowl honors from 2023-25.

In four seasons with the Ravens, Linderbaum was a key piece of one of the AFC’s most consistent offenses. Even with Lamar Jackson injured for a significant portion of last season, the Ravens’ offensive line only allowed 30 sacks, tied for the third-least in the NFL.

Tyler Linderbaum will be the centerpiece to the Raiders’ efforts to protect Fernando Mendoza, who the organization is expected to select with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The signing of Linderbaum is only one part of the overhaul occurring on the Raiders’ offensive line.

Last week, the Raiders released guard Alex Cappa, who started eight games for the team last season. Kappa and the Raiders’ front five didn’t have much ground to stand on. The unit allowed 37 sacks last season.

In general, the Raiders are entering a new era. The organization hired new head coach Klint Kubiak this offseason. Kubiak was the offensive coordinator the Seattle Seahawks, who won the Super Bowl this past season. Kubiak is excited for the opportunity to return Las Vegas to its former heights.

“It’s not daunting at all. It’s a blessing,” Kubiak said. “That’s what you want to be. That’s what I want our players to want to achieve. I want them to see these guys, be surrounded by these guys, because that’s what their goals should be, win Super Bowls. The MVPs and Hall of Fame, that takes care of itself when the team wins. So, that’s what we’re going to be about, winning.

“In this league, if you don’t take care of business, then you get chewed up and spit out real quick. … And every one of us up here has been through that. So, I’m going to have to earn the right to coach this whole season, to coach the next season. I have got to show Mr. Davis that our program is about the right things and that we’re developing these players. So, I don’t take for granted how long I’m going to be here. I know that I have to earn it every day.”