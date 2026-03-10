The Las Vegas Raiders traded two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith to the New York Jets in a swap of draft picks, according to NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro. The trade returns Smith to the organization where he began his NFL career.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, full details of the trade include the Raiders sending Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Jets for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

It’s a reunion for Smith and the Jets, which selected the former West Virginia quarterback with the 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Smith spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Jets, starting 29 of his first 30 career games. But a sophomore slump coupled with a preseason locker room fight that resulted in a broken jaw for Smith led to then-Jets head coach Todd Bowles turning to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as the team’s starting QB for the entire 2015 season.

After only appearing in one game in 2015, Smith infamously suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens — his lone start of the year after replacing an ineffective Fitzpatrick the week prior. Smith then bounced around the NFL with one-year stints with the Giants and Chargers before joining the Seahawks in 2019, though saw no action that first season in Seattle.

Smith finally earned another chance at starting in 2022 after beating out Drew Lock for the Seahawks QB1 job after Seattle dealt Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the the offseason and earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year along with his first career Pro Bowl appearance.

This report will be updated.