New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor was hospitalized on Friday with a reported stomach issue but appears to be turning the corner. That’s according to his camp as the Hall of Famer remains laid up in the hospital.

Taylor’s attorney Mark Eiglarsh released a statement on his behalf. There is currently no discharge date determined as of Tuesday.

“Lawrence asks that I convey his sincere gratitude to everyone who has been thinking of him and keeping him in their prayers during this challenging time,” Eiglarsh said. He added that Taylor is showing signs of improvement.

Taylor, 67, reportedly arrived at a local emergency room before being transferred to another section of the facility shortly after. While the exact nature of the medical issue has not been disclosed, those close to the New York Giants legend have indicated that it does not appear to be overly serious at this time.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and 1986 NFL MVP, Taylor redefined defensive impact in a way few players ever have. He was also named an AP All-Pro selection eight times in his career, with his No. 56 being retired by the Giants. Taylor’s Hall of Fame induction in Canton came in 1999.

Over the years, Taylor has been open about the physical and personal toll of his football career. From injuries sustained during his playing days to well-documented struggles off the field, his journey has been anything but ordinary. That context adds another layer to the concern, even as early reports suggest this latest incident may not be severe.

Notably, Taylor had been seen in good spirits just weeks ago. He made an appearance at the University of North Carolina football facility, where he spent his college career before becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft. In a widely shared photo, Taylor was all smiles alongside his former Giants defensive coordinator, Bill Belichick, who is now leading the Tar Heels program.

That sighting only underscores how sudden this development feels. For now, the focus remains on Taylor’s recovery. Updates are expected as more information becomes available, but early indications suggest cautious optimism.

One of football’s all-time greats seems to be facing another challenge. As he’s done throughout his life. All eyes are on how he responds and what’s next for LT.

Steve Samra contributed to this story