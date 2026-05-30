Layne Riggs wins Allegiance 200 from Nashville in NASCAR Truck Series using late charge on new tires

Layne Riggs took the checkered flag to win the Allegiance 200 at Nashville Superspeedway, using fresh tires to run down Rajah Caruth for the win after dominating the early stages. Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race went late into the night after a long weather delay kept them off the track for hours.

Layne Riggs dominated early in the race, taking a commanding Stage One win which saw him pull away from the field. Meanwhile, Ross Chastain worked his way through traffic after started toward the back of the field.

Riggs continued to drive up front through Stage Two, despite a run of cautions which disrupted the flow of the race and kept him from creating any separation from the trailing pack or putting cars a lap down. The cautions also helped shuffle the deck behind him as drivers moved on pit road.

The final stage saw Riggs drop behind the competition with a late pit stop, forcing him to pass his way back toward the front where Rajah Caruth took the lead.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The NASCAR season continues to press forward, as the trucks run their nineth race after Kaden Honeycutt secured his first win last week. With 25 races scheduled for the Craftsman Truck Series this season, there are sure to be plenty more twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Kaden Honeycutt currently leads the Craftsman Truck Series standings through 10 races with Layne Riggs moving to second. Chandler Smith comes in third with Gio Ruggiero in fourth.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 10 drivers battling from Race 19 on for the championship.