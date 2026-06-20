Layne Riggs wins Navy 250 in NASCAR Truck Series to start historic Naval Base Coronado weekend

Layne Riggs took the checkered flag to win the Navy 250 at Naval Base Coronado, kicking off a historic weekend from the San Diego area military base, where a road course has been constructed. Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race went down to the wire and built the anticipation for future races.

After the leaders took each other out of contention on the final restart, Riggs found himself behind 19-year old Tyler Reif with only a handful of turns left. The young driver made a mistake in the final chicane and had to make a full stop.

Layne Riggs wins at Naval Base Coronado! pic.twitter.com/YbpeBekuXg — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 20, 2026

Layne Riggs started his day with 10 stage points by finishing atop the leaderboard in Stage One, with Kaden Honeycutt just behind him. The big storyline early was the success of NASCAR Cup Series legend Jimmie Johnson, who finish the stage in third place.

Stage Two provided a chance for others to score points with Parker Klingerman coming across the line first, followed by Ty Majeski and Grant Enfinger. The early leaders took the opportunity to set themselves up for a finish.

The final stage set up a shootout after a red flag delayed the final laps. A big hit to the barrier by Tyler Ankrum led NASCAR officials to check the integrity of the track before moving forward. Overtime then brought fuel numbers into question on one of the longest tracks made.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The NASCAR season continues to press forward, as the trucks run their 13th race after Corey Heim scored another win last time out. With 25 races scheduled for the Craftsman Truck Series this season, there are sure to be plenty more twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Layne Riggs currently leads the Craftsman Truck Series standings ahead of Kaden Honeycutt in second. Chandler Smith comes in third with Gio Ruggiero in fourth after both moved up the standings.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 10 drivers battling from Race 19 on for the championship.