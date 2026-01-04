Lead official admits to blown call in pivotal Carolina-Tampa Bay matchup with NFL playoffs on the line

A controversial ruling against the Carolina Panthers in a must-have game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was handled incorrectly, the lead official said in an interview with a pool reporter after the game. The sequence might have cost the Panthers a field goal, if not more.

Just past midfield, Carolina quarterback Bryce Young threw a swing pass into the backfield — it appeared to travel very slightly backwards — to running back Rico Dowdle. Dowdle mishandled the pass and the ball hit the turf before bouncing back up into his hands.

Officials immediately whistled the play dead, as if it had been a forward pass and was simply incomplete. But they spotted the ball where it hit the ground, seven yards behind the initial line of scrimmage. And the lead official, Brad Allen, noted that the pass had gone “out of bounds.”

It clearly had not, making the whistle erroneous. Allen explained after the game.

“The line judge made an initial ruling of incomplete, then the down judge saw that the pass was clearly backward,” Allen said. “What was reported to me was the ruling on the field was a backward pass, and once it was possessed, the receiver or runner gave himself up which by rule caused the play to become dead. Because of the erroneous whistle, the Panthers could have had a choice to replay the down.”

Play went on without a replay of the down. Instead, Carolina faced second-and-17 from the 41-yard line. The team would pick up on five yards from there, setting up a long field goal attempt.

The kick was no good, so the penalty was very costly. Rules analyst Mike Chase explained on the broadcast it was a bad call.

“That looked like that was a backwards pass,” Chase said. “They announced they ruled that. Feels like that was an erroneous whistle that should have been a choice given to the offense to replay the down or go from the end of the play where the whistle was blown.”

The NFL has clarified now that Chase was correct. Carolina should have been able to replay the down, and the series very well could have unfolded differently.

Worse, the game was decided by less than a field goal. Tampa Bay won 16-14, keeping its hopes to win the NFC South alive.

Should New Orleans beat Atlanta on Sunday, Tampa Bay will win the division and the spot in the playoffs. An Atlanta win would give Carolina the division.