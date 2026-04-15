Report: League to review LaMelo Ball swipe at Bam Adebayo during NBA play-in game

The NBA is expected to review a controversial play from Tuesday night’s play-in game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat. Hornets guard LaMelo Ball appeared to take a swipe at the leg of Heat star Bam Adebayo, potentially causing him to lose balance and hit the deck hard.

Adebayo was forced to leave the contest as a result of the fall. His back injury was too much to play through.

According to veteran NBA insider Chris Haynes, the league will review the play. A ruling is expected before the Hornets take on the Philadelphia 76ers or Orlando Magic on Friday for the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

So what happened, exactly? The play in question occurred on a drive to the rim. LaMelo Ball came down first and landed on the hardwood.

After he landed, he extended his arm out and seemed to swipe one of Adebayo’s feet out from under him. Officials did not review the play for a potential flagrant foul at the time.

That led Miami coach Erik Spoelstra to voice his concerns with the play after the game. He was blunt.

“I didn’t see it, but I don’t think it’s cute,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t think it’s funny. I think it’s a stupid play. It’s a dangerous play, obviously our best player is out.”

Spoelstra thought referee Curtis Blair or crew chief Zach Zarba should have been in position to see LaMelo Ball’s swipe. He continued in his post-game press conference.

“I just, that’s a shame. He should be penalized for that,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t think that belongs in the game, tripping guys, shenanigans. Curtis was there, it’s his responsibility to see that. And if it’s not his responsibility than Zach’s got to see it. Somebody has got to see that, and he should have been thrown out of the game for that.”

Zarba commented on the play after the game. Pool reporter Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer asked Zarba why the play did not go to a review. Zarba said because there was no stoppage, there wasn’t a window to head to the monitor.

“The play wasn’t whistled in real time,” Zarba said. “Play continued with a fast break. And because play wasn’t stopped immediately, and there was no whistle on the play, the window to review the play was closed. Play was stopped, after a change of possession, and then a time out. So, by rule, our window to review that play then is closed.”

However, Zarba said the crew reviewed the LaMelo Ball play at halftime, as is standard procedure. As for whether the play should have gone to the flagrant, it now goes to the league office for a final decision.

“At this point, that goes to league operations, and they’ll make a determination on that in the coming days,” Zarba said. “So, they will make that determination and go from there.”