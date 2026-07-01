LeBron James free agency: CBS Sports names Top 4 landing spots

LeBron James is a free agent once again and it’s time to lock it in for his decision. No, it won’t be “The Decision,” but it’s likely the last one he’ll make after 23 years in the NBA.

James parted ways with the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons and a championship in 2020. But it’s clear he’s likely to choose a location where he can chase at least one more ring and win title No. 5. He’s won two with Miami Heat, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the aforementioned one with the Lakers.

Could he end up back in one of those locations? They’re on CBS Sports’ list of potential destinations, as well as two others that would make James’ potential final season a fun one.

Golden State Warriors

This might be the leader in the clubhouse for LeBron James at this point. Now that he’s not going back to the Lakers, it’s increasingly obvious he’d like to finish his career playing with Stephen Curry.

Yahoo Sports’ reported a potential trade of Jimmy Butler to the Washington Wizards to get Anthony Davis in order to lure James to San Francisco. A Big Four of James, Curry, a re-signed Draymond Green and Davis might’ve been insane a handful of years ago, but at full health, that’d be a really fun swan song.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Speaking of swan songs, LeBron James and the Cavs might not be able to quit each other. Him and Donavan Mitchell would be must-see TV, even if it’s only for a year or two.

Bringing in The King and putting him back in that No. 23 jersey with the Cavs would likely force Cleveland to build around those two without James Harden. This is a win-now team after making the Eastern Conference Finals, so this is logical from multiple angles.

Miami Heat

LeBron James is going to take his talents to South Beach, again. It could happen. The team already orchestrated a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo and will pair him with Bam Adebayo. How about James to round out that Big Three?

Like with Cleveland though, James has to take less money with Miami if it’s going to make financial sense. Miami did re-sign Andrew Wiggins, but he could be a sign-and-trade candidate if The Chosen One returns south for the winter (and other seasons).

San Antonio Spurs

The final curveball here for LeBron James: teaming up with Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio just made the NBA Finals, so could James put them over the top?

Julian Champagnie just re-signed with the team as well, plus there’s a young core led by Dylan Harper. The best offer the Spurs can give James is roughly in the same $15 million range as Golden State, per CBS Sports. This is the least likely destination, but man, San Antonio could push for 70 wins at full health with this squad.