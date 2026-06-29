LeBron James free agency rumors: Warriors reportedly attempting to pair NBA legend with Stephen Curry

There is a world where LeBron James and Steph Curry could team up on the Golden State Warriors in 2026-27. Yahoo Sports‘ Kevin O’Connor reported Golden State is interested in signing James this offseason, but would have to make a few moves to make it happen.

First things first, the Warriors are interested in Anthony Davis, per O’Connor. To get him from the Washington Wizards and potentially reunite him with James, they’d have to orchestrate a trade.

“A trade for Davis would have to include Jimmy Butler, who is on an expiring $57 million contract while recovering from a torn ACL,” O’Connor wrote. “The Warriors would also have to include draft capital — they have two future firsts and four first-round swaps to work with in any deal.

“Sources say the Warriors hope adding Davis would help lure LeBron from Los Angeles to the Bay Area once free agency officially opens Tuesday. The pitch would be simple: reunite with AD, team up with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, play for Steve Kerr, and chase one more championship with a roster of legends.”

James goes into free agency and there have been plenty of rumors about how he’ll spend his final basketball days. He’s played 23 NBA seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. He spent the last eight seasons with the Lakers, winning an NBA title (his fourth) in 2020.

LeBron James, Steph Curry to team up next season?

Even though he played just 60 games this past season, James averaged 20.9 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game and 7.2 assists per game. With James and Luka Doncic, the Lakers got to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors, sans-James, were led by the veteran core of Curry and Green, but did not qualify for the playoffs, going 37-45 and fell in the play-in portion of the playoffs. Funny enough, James and the Lakers beat Curry and the Warriors in the conference semifinals back in 2023. But Golden State hasn’t been in contention for an NBA title since then and last won a title in 2022 over the Boston Celtics.

Teaming James and Curry together on the same roster, even if it’s for one season, has been talked about in the past. In addition to James and Curry playing together, James could find his way back to Cleveland to end his career where it started.

Of course, the two have played together in the past for Team USA. That included a thrilling run to the Gold Medal victory in the 2024 Paris Olympics.