NBA superstar LeBron James weighed in on Super Bowl LX and predicted the Seattle Seahawks would beat the New England Patriots. However, we should expect a close one between these too!

James is banking on QB Sam Darnold to finish the story and win his first ring. But both teams are very well coached, according to James. He would love to see Mike Vrabel win a title as coach, being “Ohio’s own” and all.

But, it’s Seattle Sunday evening. In Santa Clara, the Seahawks will hoist the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LX concludes.

“It’s been a heck of a NFL season, and we all love the Super Bowl. And then we’re all so sad about it, because we know the off season is coming. Wait, what? But you know, NFC, AFC, they fight all year to get to this point. And now we’re here. You know, we have the Seattle Seahawks, first, the New England Patriots,” James began. “We all want to see a great Super Bowl, obviously, between two competitive teams, two well coached teams, and they’re here for a reason. My prediction, I got Seattle coming out victorious.

“Right now, I just seen what they’ve been able to do all year. All unbelievable defense. They fly around. They got some heavy hitters on offense as well. Sam Darnold, he’s bounced back from last year’s playoff performance. You know, they’re super well coached. Obviously, you know, the Patriots are super well coached too. Shout out to Mike Vrabel, Ohio’s own. But you know, I got Seattle, you know, winning the Super Bowl.”

Super Bowl LX prediction: LeBron James rolling with Sam Darnold, Seahawks

Seahawks fans held their breath when earlier this month it was revealed that Darnold injured his oblique at practice. While injured, he led Seattle to two playoff wins and a Super Bowl appearance.

The oblique injury hasn’t gone away, however. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed that Darnold is still limited heading into the weekend before the Super Bowl.

“He has not logged a full practice since Jan. 15 when his oblique injury flared up,” Fowler revealed. “But, I’m told not to worry. They’ve just been really cautious to make sure he doesn’t let it rip in practice. You know, not be a full go. They want to make sure he’s not trying too much and saving it all for game day.

“But that oblique injury, for Seattle they have to just be a little careful with the throws he made, making sure he wasn’t on the run too much, trying to let it rip 50-60 yards downfield. But he is good to go. This last practice was more of a rest situation, so he’s expected to be completely healthy for the game.”