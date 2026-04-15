LeBron James rips Amazon Prime after broadcast cuts out during Hornets-Heat play-in game

An NBA play-in game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat was delivering for fans everywhere. Breath-taking shot making and an intense finish that went into overtime.

Then the feed crashed. Instantly, thousands took to Twitter to voice their complaints with the technical difficulties experienced by the Amazon Prime broadcast. Including LeBron James.

“Tell me the game didn’t just cut off?!!? Am I trippin?? WTH,” James wrote on Twitter.

The broadcast went dark for about a minute. It cut off with about 50 seconds remaining in the game and came back with about 25 seconds remaining. In that time, Charlotte apparently scored a two-point bucket. Fans missed it entirely.

That made the game 125-120 with the Hornets in front, but the game was far from over. Luckily, with the technical difficulties resolved, fans were able to watch Miami’s remarkable comeback bid.

It started with a Tyler Herro 3-pointer from the wing to cut the deficit to 125-123. Then, after forcing a steal on a Charlotte possession that began with about 20 seconds remaining, the ball came back to Herro.

He took it out to the left corner and launched a 3-pointer, where he was fouled by Charlotte. The shot fell well short, but Herro headed to the line for three free throws.

He made all three, giving Miami a 126-125 lead with 8.7 seconds remaining. It wasn’t over, though.

LaMelo Ball drove the floor quickly after getting an in-bounds pass at the top of the 3-point line and put in a layup off the glass, giving the Hornets a 127-126 lead. Miami raced down the floor but had a driving layup attempt blocked to seal the game.

Miami’s season: Over. And Charlotte lives another day.

Luckily, the technical difficulties on the Amazon Prime broadcast didn’t keep anyone from seeing the bulk of the crazy finish. Still, it was a jarring experience for viewers during one of the best games of the NBA season.