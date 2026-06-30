LeBron James to leave Lakers, will play for new team for 2026-27 season

LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season, but has informed the Los Angeles Lakers can move on without him. Per Shams Charania of ESPN, James plans to play for a new team next season.

LeBron James was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday evening. It’s been reported that the Golden State Warriors plan to pursue the four-time NBA champion. However, the thought was that James was going to resign with the Lakers.

When the Lakers’ 2025-26 season ended in May, James was asked if he would continue to play in Los Angeles or with another team. “I think you guys asked me about [retirement], and I’ve answered questions. I don’t think I’ve come out and been like, ‘Oh, retirement is coming,'” James said, per ESPN. “With my future, I don’t know, honestly. It’s obviously it’s still fresh from, obviously losing [the series]. And I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds for me.”

James finished his 23rd NBA season and averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He was named an All-Star for the 22nd time in his career, meaning he has been an All-Star every year except his rookie season.

LeBron James reveals the biggest key to keep playing

“I think for me it’s about the process,” James said. “If I can commit to still being in love with the process of showing up to the arena 5 and a half hours before a game to start preparing for a game, giving everything I got, diving for loose balls, and doing everything that you know that it takes to go out and play.

“Showing up to practices, 11 o’clock practice, I’m there at 8 o’clock preparing my body, preparing my mind, preparing to practice, to put the work in. So I think for me, I’ve always been in love with the process … so I think that would be a big factor.”

James began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. He was with the Cavs until 2010 and then joined the Miami Heat. He was there for four seasons before returning to Cleveland in 2014. James’ second stint in Cleveland lasted for four seasons, and he joined the Lakers in 2018.

Along with being a 22-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, James has been named NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP four times. He has also been selected to the All-NBA Team 21 times and the NBA All-Defensive Team six times.