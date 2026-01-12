LeBron James will wear a new jersey patch for the remainder of the season honoring his record-setting 23rd NBA season. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported James will wear it beginning Monday night.

“James’ jersey will have a patch affixed to the upper right chest to celebrate his record-setting 23rd NBA season, featuring a silhouette of his pregame chalk toss and three colored stripes representing the franchises he has played for in Cleveland, Miami and L.A,” he wrote. ” … After every game James plays, the patch will be removed from his jersey by the Lakers’ equipment manager, dated and then shipped to Topps’ production facility in Dallas where it will be authenticated and later inserted into a trading card.”

In 19 games this season, James is averaging 21.9 points per game. 5.6 rebounds, 6.9 assists and is shooting 51% from the floor and 32% from three-point range. James is 41 years old.

To mark his record 23rd season, LeBron James will wear a jersey patch featuring a silhouette of his pregame chalk toss and the colors of the teams he has played for.



The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 23-13 this season, sitting in fifth in the Western Conference. They trail first place Oklahoma City by eight games, but are only 2.5 games behind No. 2 San Antonio.

“Yeah, it’s amazing,” Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers said before the Bucks’ game against the Lakers. “Just his age and watching what he does. I just remember I was just illustrating all that stuff and the fact that he’s overachieved to what we thought he would be is just remarkable when you think about it and he’s still doing it. He’s had the greatest run ever, there’s no debating that. As long as, he’s been good longer than anybody and it’s pretty amazing.”

Originally the No. 1 overall pick i the 2003 NBA Draft, James went from St. Vincent-St. Mary HS in Akron (Ohio) to the Cleveland Cavaliers. James played for the Cavs until 2010, when he signed with the Miami Heat (2010-14). He then returned to Cleveland (2014-18) before signing with the Lakers.

James’ tenure with Los Angeles is tied for the longest of his career at this point. Throughout his career, James won two NBA titles with Miami before winning one in Cleveland in 2016, ending the city’s drought.

During the NBA COVID-affected season, James led the Lakers to their first title (2020) since the Kobe Bryant era, making him a four-time champion with three different franchises. A four-time MVP, 21-time All-Star and three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, James is considering one of the greatest basketball players in the history of the game.

When talking about the 21st century, it’s hard to argue James isn’t at the top of the list. James is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 42,601 points and No. 4 all-time in assists with 11,716.