Legacy Motor Club adds Guy Fieri to organization as 'strategic owner'

Legacy Motor Club announced on Thursday that television icon and restaurateur Guy Fieri has joined the organization. He is coming on as a “strategic owner.”

The team currently boasts three NASCAR Cup Series drivers in John Hunter Nemechek, Erik Jones, and NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson (part-time). Johnson owns Legacy Motor Club, with names such as the legendary Richard Petty, country artist Darius Rucker, and Allegiant Travel Company CEO Maury Gallagher involved with minority stakes. Fieri is the latest name to join Legacy as a strategic owner.

“Motorsports and race cars have always had that raw energy I love — the people, the passion, the culture, the speed,” Fieri said, via a release. “Legacy Motor Club is building something different, and I wanted to be part of it. This is about more than racing — it’s about creating a brand that connects with fans everywhere, from the track to the table.”

Legacy Motor Club announces that celebrity chef Guy Fieri has joined the organization as a "strategic owner." — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) June 25, 2026

Fieri has been a television staple dating back to the mid-2000s, has a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and is a winner of a Daytime Emmy Award. He has been lauded as one of the most recognizable television stars of the 21st century, and he is now dipping his toe into the world of stock car racing.

“Guy has built an incredible brand by being authentic and connecting with people in a real way,” Jimmie Johnson said, via a release. “That’s at the heart of what we’re building here. We want LEGACY to reach far beyond race day, and Guy’s creativity, energy, and perspective are exactly what this ownership group is about.”

Legacy Motor Club boasts one Cup Series win dating back to 2022

Richard Petty Motorsports officially rebranded to Legacy Motor Club in January 2023, which marked the first time since 1949 that the Petty family did not have their name on a team in NASCAR’s top series. Jimmie Johnson took control one month later and has served as the primary owner since.

Since rebranding to Legacy, the organization boasts just one victory. Erik Jones‘ No. 43 car came out on top in the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500, after passing the late, great Kyle Busch down the stretch to ensure the win.

“To become the premier motorsports destination — uniting our team, fans, and partners in the relentless pursuit of victory, passion, and excellence, on and off the track,” Legacy Motor Club’s mission statement reads. “We will turn strangers into lifelong members by delivering extraordinary access and experiences which will redefine greatness in motorsports.”