Legendary Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox dies at 84

Legendary Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox died at the age of 84, the team announced Saturday. Cox was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

“We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper,” the statement read. “Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform. he led our team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995. His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched.

“Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him. His wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of managing the game were rewarded with the sport’s ultimate prize in 2014 – enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame.”

Cox was the manager of the Braves from 1978-81 and again from 1990 to 2010. He was the manager of the Toronto Blue Jays in between, coaching them from 1982-85.

Cox’s managerial record stands at 2,504-2,001-3, giving him a 55.6% winning percentage. He also played professionally for the New York Yankees from 1968-69 and eventually won his first World Series in 1977 while serving as a bench coach for the team.

Cox received 100% of the vote in 2014 to be enshrined in Cooperstown. His No. 6 is also retired by the Braves organization. In addition, he was named Manager of the Year four times: 1985, ’91, 2004 and ’05.

“And while Bobby’s passion for the game was unparalleled, his love of baseball was exceeded only by his love for his family,” the statement continued. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we send our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife, Pam, and their loving children and grandchildren.”

Cox was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2020, leading to declining health in the latter years. He was unable to attend the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, held in Atlanta, due to his health issues.

However, he was honored with many tributes by former players prior to the game. Cox was a mountain of a baseball figure in Atlanta and around the league and will sorely by missed.