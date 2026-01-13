Le'Veon Bell reacts to Mike Tomlin stepping down as Steelers HC after 19 seasons

Mike Tomlin is out as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tomlin stepped down Tuesday, ending his run in Pittsburgh after 19 seasons.

It’s a stunning decision from Tomlin, one that has the NFL community buzzing. Tomlin coached many stars throughout his tenure in Pittsburgh, one being Le’Veon Bell. The former All-Pro running back reacted to the news on social media, giving some important advice to Tomlin.

“Go to where your celebrated Coach T,” Bell wrote on X.

Steelers fans both appreciated Tomlin for everything he did and acknowledged it was probably time for a change. Earlier this season, they chanted “Fire Tomlin” at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers didn’t fire Tomlin, rather the 53-year-old walked away on his own accord.

Mike Tomlin releases statement on decision to step down as Steelers head coach

Tomlin stepped down after a season which saw the Steelers win the AFC North for the first time since 2020. Pittsburgh, however, was bounced in the Wild Card Round at home by the Houston Texans, extending its playoff losing streak to seven games. The Steelers last won a postseason game in January 2017.

Recent playoff history aside, this was an incredible run for Tomlin, and the Steelers. Tomlin had been Pittsburgh’s head coach since the 2007 season. The Steelers had a winning percentage well over .600 and won a Super Bowl in 2008 under his leadership. Pittsburgh under Tomlin finished .500 or better in every season.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steeler,” Tomlin said. “This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney Il and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.

“I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take

great pride in having been a steward of this team. While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh.”