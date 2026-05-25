Lightning delay puts Coca-Cola 600 under caution at Charlotte with 47 laps to go

The Coca-Cola 600 was halted with 47 laps to go late Sunday evening. The race was put under caution due to lightning in the surrounding area.

Christopher Bell was leading Denny Hamlin at the time of the caution, with the two putting on a good battle at various points throughout the evening. Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick was giving chase on four fresher tires from third place, with Shane van Gisbergen putting up a fight inside the top five, as well.

NASCAR apparently decided the weather was far enough away that the race was not put into a 30-minute hold. Drivers quickly went down an open pit road, battling for key positioning as the race got ready to go back green.

Even the Prime Video broadcast crew noted there was a lot of confusion between the drivers and their crews as the weather all-clear was given so quickly. However, having a meteorologist on site, which is a new thing in the sport according to Dale Earnhardt Jr., allowed things to open up sooner.

“They got the all clear for the lightning,” Hamlin’s spotter said on the broadcast of the Coca-Cola 600. “It was 6 miles away but it was moving away from us.”

On the race off pit road, Daniel Suarez claimed the top spot. He led Bell and Hamlin and chose the inside lane on the restart.

Car catches fire in Coca-Cola 600

Timmy Hill was involved in a scary moment during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday as his No. 66 Ford caught fire. The incident occurred between Stage 3 and Stage 4 of the 600-mile race, and it was reported that the car had rocker panel rubber buildup, which led to the fire.

Hill exited the car safely and then went to NASCAR’s infield care center. He was competing in his second Cup Series race of the season for Garage 66.

Timmy Hill has competed in 146 Cup Series races in 13 years. He has yet to win a race or finish in the top 10 in NASCAR’s highest series.

Hill has also participated in 243 races in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The 33-year-old hasn’t won a race on that level but has earned top-seven finishes. In the Truck Series, Hill has raced in 125 events and has earned no wins with 10 top-10 finishes.

On3’s Brian Jones also contributed to this report.