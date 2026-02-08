Lindsey Vonn crashes during 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, airlifted off slope

Lindsey Vonn was injured during the women’s downhill event on Sunday during the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. The 41-year-old Team USA favorite crashed 13 seconds into the routine.

She appeared to clip one of the race gates and crashed immediately after. Vonn had to be airlifted off the slope to safely remove her from the side of the mountain. Notably, Vonn was planning to participate in the Olympics on a ruptured ACL, which she suffered in the week before the Games began.

Additionally, U.S. Ski & Snowboard provided a statement on Vonn, which they posted to social media. “Lindsey Vonn fell in the Olympic downhill and will be evaluated by medical staff.”

Prayers up for Lindsey Vonn



The 41-year-old encountered a scary crash just 13 seconds into her downhill routine.



Ten minutes later, a helicopter came to airlift her off the side of the mountain, after the terrifying tumble. #WinterOlympics #LindseyVonn pic.twitter.com/Qow7yquGXB — EssentiallySports (@ES_sportsnews) February 8, 2026

Vonn was starting 13th in a 36-woman field for the downhill. She was up against the 2,572-meter Olympia Delle Tofane course. After the injury, a course hold was put in place while she waited for the helicopter, which was roughly 10-15 minutes.

“It was scary, because when you start to see the stretcher pulled out it’s not a good sign,” Vonn’s sister, Karin Kildow, said in an interview with NBC. “We were just saying like the man in the arena, she just dared greatly. She put it all out there. It’s really hard to see, we just hope she’s OK.”

Vonn is a three-time Olympic medalist who was originally retired in 2019. She had more World Cup victories than any woman in history. 2026 could have been the final feather in her cap, but the unfortunate turn of events will keep her out of the women’s downhill.

In addition to her ACL injury, she also suffered a bone bruise and damage to her meniscus. The injuries came after a crash on Jan. 30 prior to the Winter Olympics.

This wasn’t the first time that Vonn has competed with a knee injury. She competed on a torn right ACL for over a month before withdrawing from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. She also earned a bronze medal in the 2019 World Championships without her LCL and three tibial fractures in her left knee.