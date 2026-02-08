Lindsey Vonn is in “stable condition” after sustaining an injury during the women’s Olympic downhill event on Sunday during the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team announced. She’s in “good hands” with a team of American and Italian physicians.

Vonn crashed into a race gate 13 seconds after taking off 2,572-meter Olympia Delle Tofane course. The 41-year-old Team USA star had to be airlifted by helicopter off the slope after the collision. The event was halted for 10-15 minutes while Vonn was being tended to before being taken away for further evaluation.

Update: Lindsey Vonn sustained an injury, but is in stable condition and in good hands with a team of American and Italian physicians. — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 8, 2026

The crowd on-hand at the event was silent as athletic training personnel tended to her on the slope. Vonn’s sister, Karin Kildow, was on-hand and witnessed the unfortunate turn of events.

“It was scary, because when you start to see the stretcher pulled out it’s not a good sign,” Kildow said in an interview with NBC. “We were just saying like the man in the arena, she just dared greatly. She put it all out there. It’s really hard to see, we just hope she’s OK.”

Vonn made headlines last week after sustaining a major knee injury on Jan. 30. She ruptured her ACL and suffered a bone bruise as well damage to her meniscus. Still, she went ahead into competition as planned during Sunday’s event. Though, her knee doesn’t appear to be what took her out of the event.

Vonn is a three-time Olympic medalist who was originally retired in 2019. She currently has more World Cup victories than any woman in history. 2026 could have been the final feather in her cap, but the unfortunate turn of events end her run in the Olympics this year.

Team USA would win gold in the event, however. Vonn’s teammate, Breezy Johnson, would go on to take first place. As of this writing, she’s the only American to win a medal in general, let alone gold. She became the first American in 16 years to win a gold medal in the event, and it’s the first Olympic Gold Medal for the 30-year-old Johnson.