Lindsey Vonn injury update: Olympian announces release from hospital, near leg amputation

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn announced her release from the hospital following a devastating leg injury at the 2026 Winter Olympics. In her comeback attempt, Vonn tore her ACL leading up to her run, but then fractured her leg during the actual downhill event.

Vonn also revealed Dr. Tom Hackett saved her leg. The 41-year-old nearly had her leg amputated due to complications with the fracture.

“Well, guys, after two weeks, I finally made it out of the hospital,” Vonn said in a social media video. “It has been quite the journey, and by far the most extreme and painful and challenging injury I’ve ever faced in my entire life, times 100. I’ll give you the full rundown. Basically, I had a complex tibia fracture … just kind of everything was in pieces. And the reason why it was so complex was because I had compartment syndrome. And compartment syndrome is when you have so much trauma to one area of your body that there’s too much blood and it gets stuck, and it basically crushes everything in the compartment so all the muscle and nerves and tendons, it all kind of dies.

“And Dr Tom Hackett saved my leg. He saved my leg from being amputated. He did what’s called a fasciotomy, where he cut open like both sides of my leg kind of fileted open, so to speak, let it breathe, and he saved me. And you know, I always talk about everything happens for a reason, but if I didn’t tear my ACL, which I would have torn anyways with this crash, if I hadn’t done that, Tom wouldn’t have been there, he wouldn’t have been able to save my leg. So I feel very lucky and grateful for him for the six hour surgery he put in on Wednesday to rebuild it, which went amazingly well. But I was in the hospital longer than I had hoped, because I had very low hemoglobin from all blood loss of all the surgeries. I was really struggling, pain was a little bit out of control, and I had to had a blood transfusion, and that helped me a lot.”

Lindsey Vonn nearly loses leg after devastating injury

Vonn is a three-time Olympic medalist, winning Gold in the Downhill in 2010 and Bronze in the Super-G. She eventually won a Bronze Medal in the 2018 Games in the Downhill. Not to mention, Vonn also won eight medals in the World Championships over the course of her career, including two Gold Medals in 2009.

“I turned the corner, and now I am out,” Vonn said. “So I want to say thank you to Tom and all the medical staff in Italy and Colorado that helped take care of me. It’s been quite the journey, and it’s gonna be a long road. I’m in a wheelchair right now. I’m very much in mobile I’ll be in wheelchair for a while because I also broke my right ankle, so I hope I can be on crutches in a little bit, but we’ll see, and probably at least be on crutches for for two months, but I’m gonna get right to work on rehab and see what I can do and take it one step at a time like I always do, but it’s been, I can’t tell you how painful it’s been. It’s been really hard, and it was definitely not the way I wanted to end my Olympics, but it’s been really inspiring to watch my teammates. Everyone’s just been incredible, and watching Team USA dominate has been really uplifting. So I’m really proud of all you guys. And yeah, I’ll keep you guys updated. It’s gonna be a long road, but I always fight we keep going no regrets, and I just appreciate all the love and support.”