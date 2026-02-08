Lindsey Vonn injury update: U.S. Olympian undergoes surgery for fracture in same leg as torn ACL

Lindsey Vonn has undergone successful surgery to stabilize a fracture in her left leg after crashing 13 seconds into her routine in the women’s downhill event on Sunday. That’s the same leg she sustained her ACL injury on Jan. 30.

She was airlifted to Ca’ Foncello hospital where she was being treated by a multidisciplinary team. “She “underwent an orthopedic operation to stabilize a fracture reported in her left leg,” the hospital said in a statement, via AP.

It was reported that she was in “stable condition” after sustaining the injury during the event at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team had previously announced. She’s in “good hands” with a team of American and Italian physicians. At the time, it was unclear the severity of her injury.

Vonn’s injury occurred after she crashed into a race gate, which caused her to lose control and crash onto the slope on Olympia Delle Tofane course. The race was delayed as she was airlifted via helicopter to Ca’ Foncello to have doctors perform the surgery.

Vonn made headlines last week after it was revealed she had sustained a major knee injury on Jan. 30. She ruptured her ACL and suffered a bone bruise as well damage to her meniscus. Still, she went ahead into competition as planned during Sunday’s event. Now, the same leg is fractured.

“She’ll be OK, but it’s going to be a bit of a process,” said Anouk Patty, chief of sport for U.S. Ski and Snowboard. “This sport’s brutal and people need to remember when they’re watching (that) these athletes are throwing themselves down a mountain and going really, really fast.”

Team USA would win gold in the event, however. Vonn’s teammate, Breezy Johnson, would go on to take first place. As of this writing, she’s the only American to win a medal in general, let alone gold. She became the first American in 16 years to win a gold medal in the event, and it’s the first Olympic Gold Medal for the 30-year-old Johnson.