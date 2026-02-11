Lindsey Vonn injury update: U.S. Olympian posts update from hospital after third surgery

U.S. Olympic icon Lindsey Vonn shared a hopeful update from the hospital after undergoing a third surgery stemming from a devastating crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Posting on Instagram, Vonn revealed the procedure was successful, while acknowledging how dramatically her perspective has shifted over the past several days: I had my 3rd surgery today and it was successful,” Vonn wrote.

“Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. I’m making progress and while it is slow, I know I’ll be ok.”

Vonn also expressed gratitude for the medical teams and loved ones who have supported her throughout the ordeal, along with teammates competing in Italy: “Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world,” she added.

“Huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for.”

The latest surgery comes after a frightening sequence of events that began during Olympic competition. Despite suffering a ruptured ACL, bone bruise and meniscus damage in her knee on Jan. 30, Vonn elected to compete in Sunday’s race.

Just 13 seconds into her run, she crashed into a gate on the Olympia Delle Tofane course. Vonn lost control and slammed onto the slope, fracturing her leg.

The race was immediately halted as Vonn was airlifted by helicopter to Ca’ Foncello Hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery. According to a previous Reuters report, she was operated on by a joint team of Italian orthopedic and plastic surgeons in procedures designed to prevent complications related to swelling and blood flow. While Vonn’s personal physician was present, Italian surgeons led the operations.

Initially, additional surgeries were not expected, but complications required Vonn to undergo both a second and now a third procedure. She is reportedly in stable condition following the latest operation.

“This sport’s brutal,” said Anouk Patty, chief of sport for U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “People need to remember these athletes are throwing themselves down a mountain and going really, really fast.”

Despite Vonn’s injury, Team USA still celebrated gold in the event, as Breezy Johnson captured first place. She became the first American woman in 16 years to win Olympic gold in the discipline.

For Vonn, the road ahead will be long. But her message was clear on Wednesday, believing that progress, however slow, is still progress. She certainly has the prayers of the entire United States behind her as she begins her recovery.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.