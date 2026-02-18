Lindsey Vonn injury update: U.S. Olympian returns home after 2026 Winter Olympics crash

Following her crash and scary injury in the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn is back home in the United States. She announced her return to the U.S. in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Vonn underwent multiple surgeries after suffering a fractured leg in the downhill event. In her post, she confirmed she suffered more damage than just a broken leg, which came after she tore her ACL in her final event before the Olympics. Both injuries occurred in the same leg.

Vonn also shared a video showing her journey back to the United States. She appeared to stay in a hospital bed throughout the flight, and though she’s still in the hospital, she’s back in her home country.

“My leg is still in pieces…but I’m finally HOME!” Vonn wrote on Instagram. “Thankful to all of the medical staff who helped me get home and seriously looking forward to my next surgery when I can get the X-fix out of my leg and will be able to move more.

“My injury was a lot more severe than just a broken leg. I’m still wrapping my head around it, what it means and the road ahead… but I’m going to give you more detail in the coming days. As always, I appreciate all the love and support.”

Vonn crashed shortly after the downhill event began Feb. 8. She clipped one of the race gates, which caused her to lose control. A helicopter then arrived to airlift her off the course and get to the hospital, where she underwent three surgeries in Italy.

Following the third surgery, Vonn shared an update and thanked the staff who attended to her in Italy after the accident. She also congratulated the other athletes who were competing and said they provided inspiration through the early part of her recovery.

“Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world,” Vonn wrote. “Huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for.”

The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics marked Lindsey Vonn’s seventh time in Olympic competition. She entered this year’s Games with a gold medal and two bronze medals in Olympic competition, bringing home the gold in the 2010 Vancouver Games.