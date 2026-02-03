Lindsey Vonn injury update: U.S. Olympic skier vows to race in 2026 Winter Olympics despite ACL tear

Lindsey Vonn isn’t going to let a little ACL tear spoil her Olympic dreams ahead of the upcoming 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games in Italy. The 41-year-old U.S. apline skier revealed the dire diagnosis after suffering a ruptured ACL in her left knee in a scary training accident Friday in Switzerland during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Vonn, a gold-medal winner in the 2010 Winter Games, was attempting to make an Olympic comeback in her 40s prior losing control coming out of a jump and crashing into the netting during a training run at the Alpine Sky World cup in Crans-Montana, Switzerland on Friday. Despite her injury, a motivated Vonn still pledged to race in the upcoming Winter Games in Italty.

“I know what my chances were before the crash and I know my chances aren’t the same as it stands today,” Vonn told reporters, per NBC News. “But I know there’s still a chance, and as long as there’s a chance, I will try.”

Vonn last competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics, taking home a bronze medal in the women’s downhill competition. Over the course of her historic career, she has won one gold medal (2010 women’s downhill competition) and two bronze medals. Of course, it’s not the first time she’s dealt with knee injuries, tearing both the ACL and MCL in her right knee during the 2013 World Championships in Austria that forced her to miss the 2014 Winter Olympics. She also suffered a knee injury in 2019 that prompted her to announce her retirement from sking.

“Even though I didn’t want to be in this position, I’ve been in this position, and I know how to handle it,” Vonn added Tuesday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde. “Everyone is working as hard as they can to get to a place where I feel confident and can do my best. I feel a lot better now than I did in 2019.

“If it’s stable and I feel confident, I’ll continue to race,” Vonn continued, per Forde. “I will do everything in my power to be in that starting gate. … I’m not letting this slip through my fingers. I’m going to do it. Whatever the result is, that’s what it i. But never say I didn’t try.”

The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games begin this week with the opening ceremony scheduled for 2 pm ET, Friday, on NBC. The women’s downhill training runs begin Thursday and go through Saturday, with the women’s downhill event scheduled for Sunday — just nine days removed from Vonn’s training accident.

“I have to take it day-by-day. My goal is obviously right now the downhill,” Vonn said, per NBC News. “I have to see how it feels. If it’s stable and I feel confident, I’ll continue to race. That is my goal, obviously, but I can’t tell you that answer until I actually ski 80 mph and then I’ll tell you.”