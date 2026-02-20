Just call Lindsey Vonn the real “Bionic Woman.” That’s what she is going with.

The 41-year-old Olympic skier shared a shocking X-ray photo of her surgically-repaired left leg to X/Twitter on Friday after recently undergoing a fifth surgery to repair multiple fractures suffered during a horrific Feb. 8 crash in the women’s downhill event at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games in Italy. Vonn’s X-ray imaging showed her previously fractured tibia secured by multiple metal screws and plates.

But, in true Vonn fashion, the former gold medal-winner celebrated the gruesome image on X/Twitter. She captioned her post in a fantastic way.

“I’m bionic for real now” with a robot arm emoji. It’s a nod to the mid-1970s television series “The Bionic Woman” starring Lindsey Wagner, which was a spin-off of the iconic “The Six-Million Dollar Man” TV series starring Lee Majors. Check out the X-ray below:

I’m bionic for real now 🦾 pic.twitter.com/SSJNjlBqUL — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 20, 2026

Vonn’s post to X/Twitter had a much lighter tone than an earlier Instagram post showing the same image. In the IG post, Vonn admitted she’s “been struggling a bit post-op” and hasn’t been discharged from the hospital yet since going in for surgery on Wednesday after returning to the United States earlier in the week.

“Made it through surgery … it took a bit more than six hours to complete. As you can see, it required a lot of plates and screws to put back together, but Dr. Hackett did an incredible job,” Vonn’s Instagram post read. “With the extent of the trauma, I’ve been struggling a bit post-op and have not yet been able to be discharged from the hospital just yet. … Almost there. Baby steps. Will explain the injury and what it all means soon. (heart and prayer emojis).”

Vonn, who was attempting an Olympic comeback in the 2026 Winter Games. She went through multiple surgeries during her 10-day stay in the Ca’ Foncello Hospital in Treviso, Italy.

During her flight back to the United States on Tuesday, Vonn shared a video of her journey. She appeared to be staying in a hospital bed throughout the return trip.

“My leg is still in pieces…but I’m finally HOME!” Vonn wrote on Instagram. “Thankful to all of the medical staff who helped me get home and seriously looking forward to my next surgery when I can get the X-fix out of my leg and will be able to move more.

“My injury was a lot more severe than just a broken leg. I’m still wrapping my head around it, what it means and the road ahead… but I’m going to give you more detail in the coming days. As always, I appreciate all the love and support.”