One day after returning to the states following a horrific crash at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, famous U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn revealed even more gutting news. The 41-year-old Vonn announced the passing of her 13-year-old dog, Leo, in a lengthy social media post Wednesday morning on Instagram.

Vonn, whose Olympic comeback attempt ended in heartbreak just 13 seconds into her run in the women’s downhill event on Feb. 8, revealed she said her final goodbye to her canine best friend one day after fracturing her left leg in the 2026 Winter Games. Vonn suffered a complex tibia fracture to the same leg she tore her ACL the week prior to the Olympics during a gruesome crash after her arm clipped a gate early in her initial run.

“This has been an incredibly hard few days. Probably the hardest of my life. I still have not come to terms that (Leo) is gone …,” Vonn wrote on Instagram. “The day I crashed, so did Leo. He had been recently diagnosed with lung cancer (he survived lymphoma a year and a half ago) but now his heart was failing him. He was in pain and his body could no longer keep up with his strong mind.

2/9/2026 ✝️💔 Leo passed away. The day after my crash I said goodbye to by my big boy as I laid in my hospital bed. Been some of the hardest days of my life and still have not begun to process his passing…



I will always love you Leo ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sA19yEgDOA — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 18, 2026

“As I layed [sic] in my hospital bed the day after my crash, we said goodbye to my big boy. I had lost so much that meant something to me in such a short among of time. I can’t believe it,” Vonn continued. “My boy has been with me since my second ACL injury, when I needed him most. He held me on the sofa as I watched the Sochi Olympics. He lifted me up when I was down. He layed [sic] by me, and cuddle[d] me, always making me feel safe and loved. We have been through so much together in 13 years.

“It’s going to be awhile before I emotionally process things, but I know he will always be with me,” Vonn added. “I know he’s up there with Lucy and Bear and my mom and grandparents and so many people I have lost in the past few years. And I take solace knowing he’s not in pain anymore. There will never be another Leo. He will always be my first love.”

Vonn, who already went through multiple surgeries during her 10-day stay in the Ca’ Foncello Hospital in Trevino, Italy, also revealed she was scheduled for another surgery later Wednesday, and will be thinking of Leo as she goes under anesthesia.

During her flight back to the United States on Tuesday, Vonn shared a video of her journey home, appearing to stay in a hospital bed throughout the flight.

“My leg is still in pieces…but I’m finally HOME!” Vonn wrote on Instagram. “Thankful to all of the medical staff who helped me get home and seriously looking forward to my next surgery when I can get the X-fix out of my leg and will be able to move more.

“My injury was a lot more severe than just a broken leg. I’m still wrapping my head around it, what it means and the road ahead… but I’m going to give you more detail in the coming days. As always, I appreciate all the love and support.”