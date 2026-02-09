Lindsey Vonn shares message after surgery following injury during Olympic downhill event

Lindsey Vonn has released an update on her status after her injury at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Vonn crashed 13 seconds into her routine during the women’s downhill event and had to be airlifted off the slope.

She has since undergone successful surgery twice after fracturing her leg. Vonn has since posted a message on social media updating everyone on her current situation, including a specific diagnosis.

“Yesterday my Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would. It wasn’t a story book ending or a fairy tail, it was just life,” the message began. “I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it. Because in Downhill ski racing the difference between a strategic line and a catastrophic injury can be as small as 5 inches.

“I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash. My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever. Unfortunately, I sustained a complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly.”

While her ruptured ACL, bone bruise and meniscus damage didn’t cause the injury, it did occur on the same leg, her left. Her initial surgery took place at Ca’ Foncello hospital.

She continued: “While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets. Standing in the starting gate yesterday was an incredible feeling that I will never forget. Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport.

“And similar to ski racing, we take risks in life. We dream. We love. We jump. And sometimes we fall. Sometimes our hearts are broken. Sometimes we don’t achieve the dreams we know we could have. But that is the also the beauty of life; we can try. I tried. I dreamt. I jumped. I hope if you take away anything from my journey it’s that you all have the courage to dare greatly. Life is too short not to take chances on yourself. Because the only failure in life is not trying. I believe in you, just as you believed in me.”

Vonn’s Olympic journey is over now, but her story and willingness to compete despite injury is one of inspiration that will live on for years. What’s next for Vonn after rehab, for now, remains to be seen.