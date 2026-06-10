Lionel Messi scores shortly after making his debut at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn fans had the chance to experience something truly special on Tuesday night: The first international soccer game in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even better? It featured global soccer icon Lionel Messi and his Argentina squad against Iceland ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

And Messi, as he so frequently does, delivered in style. After checking into the game midway through the second half, he wasted little time working his magic.

He set up a perfect pass for a chance on goal for a teammate, who drew a penalty. Lionel Messi took the penalty kick and scored a goal, finding the right side of the net and marking the World Cup send-off match with his signature flair. You can check it out below.

Lionel Messi has scored a goal in Jordan-Hare Stadium pic.twitter.com/61qqLf3zJo — Jacob Waters (@JacobWaters_) June 10, 2026

As Yahoo! Sports writer Jay Busbee pointed out, Lionel Messi’s penalty kick came from almost exactly the spot on the field where former Auburn return man Chris Davis began his historic “Kick Six” against Alabama. How’s that for an intersection of football and, well… football?

More on Argentina entering 2026 FIFA World Cup

A historic FIFA World Cup should be on the way, for multiple reasons. First, the United States is one of three hosts, sharing the duties with its North American neighbors, Canada and Mexico. Thursday is when the action will officially kick off, while Game No. 1 for the USA takes place on Friday night.

Lionel Messi and Argentina do not get into action until Tuesday in Group J. Not many expect them to have much trouble in the group stage, sharing it with Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. An expanded FIFA World Cup means groups are not perceived to be all too difficult. It’s the knockout stages where the intensity will be turned up multiple dials.

Pressure to be the last team standing certainly existed for Argentina in 2022. Messi and Co. got the job done in Qatar after a thrilling final vs. France. Now, they want to be the competition’s first back-to-back winner since rivals Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this report.