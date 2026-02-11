Lionel Messi update: Inter Miami reveals star forward suffered injury during preseason match

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi was injured during a preseason friendly against Barcelona SC in Quito, Ecuador, on Saturday. The club announced the news on Wednesday.

They revealed Messi is dealing with a muscle strain in his left hamstring, which has lingered into the week. He did not participate in training on Wednesday due to the injury.

“The player underwent additional medical tests that confirmed the diagnosis,” the club revealed in a statement. “His gradual return to training will depend on his clinical and functional progress in the coming days.”

Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Barcelona SC. The Argentina forward scored a solo goal and assisted on the team’s other and was replaced by Luis Suárez just over 60 minutes into the match.

Messi’s goal broke the tie in the 31st minute. He cut past a pair of defenders before nailing a left-footed shot into the back of the net. It was his first goal of the 2026 calendar.

He assisted on Germán Berterame’s, Inter Miami’s newest signee, goal on a cross-field pass in the 45th minute to take a 2-1 lead before halftime. Barcelona SC tied the game in the 87th minute to force the draw. This came after Miami substitute David Ayala was shown a red card for a foul just moments before the goal.

Inter Miami finishes with one win in three games during their stay in South America. They suffered defeat a 3-0 defeat against Peru’s Alianza Lima on Jan. 24 before outlasting Colombia’s Atlético Nacional 2-1 on Jan. 31.

The club will open their 2026 MLS regular season schedule against LAFC on Feb. 21 inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is seet for 9:30 p.m. ET and will stream live on Apple TV.

Inter Miami heads into the new season coming off it’s first ever MLS Cup title. Messi and company defeated Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-1 on Dec. 6 with the Argentina forward assisting on two goals and eventually being named the match’s MVP.