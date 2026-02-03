Lions fan files $100 million defamation lawsuit against DK Metcalf, Chad Johnson, Shannon Sharpe

The infamous Detroit Lions fan that was assaulted by Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf during a game last season has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Metcalf and others for statements suggesting he used racist language during the Dec. 21 encounter inside Ford Field.

Lawyers for Ryan Kennedy, the longtime Lions season ticketholder that was grabbed and shoved by Metcalf in the middle of the late December game in Detroit, announced the lawsuit Tuesday, according to Detroit’s FOX 2 and the Detroit Free Press. The suit lists Metcalf, the Steelers organization, former NFL receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Shay Shay Media LLC — former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe’s media company — as defendants for their role in spreading “defamatory and life-altering statements” against Kennedy, as well as Ford Field itself for one count of negligence, according to the Free Press.

Metcalf was suspended two games by the NFL for the incident, which occurred when the Pro Bowl receiver left the Steelers sideline and approached Kennedy in the Ford Field stands. After a brief exchance of words, Metcalf aggressively grabbed Kennedy by his shirt and then swatted at Kennedy’s face before walking back to the bench. CBS’s cameras caught the entire incident.