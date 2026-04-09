Little League World Series legend Mo'ne Davis signs with Indianapolis Clowns

The Indianapolis Clowns have signed RHP Mo’ne Davis, the league announced. Davis is a name some baseball fans may remember — as she made a name for herself over a decade ago in the Little League World Series.

Davis, a pitcher, was the first girl to throw a shutout (and earn a win) in Little League World Series history. Her name was all over the sports world during the 2014 event, even making the cover of Sports Illustrated for her work on the mound. That included a 70 MPH fastball, too.

She’s continued to blaze trails since her claim to fame. Davis went on to play her college softball at Hampton University in Virginia, and was recently drafted 10th overall by WPBL Los Angeles in the inaugural Women’s Pro Baseball League Draft last November. Though, she was drafted as a center fielder but appears to be poised to pitch for her new club.

Now, she’ll also spend time in the Banana Ball league with the Indianapolis Clowns. Of course, that’s the home league of the Savannah Bananas, which has since expanded to the Party Animals, Firefighters, Texas Tailgaters, Loco Beach Coconuts and Clowns.

Banana Ball is a face-paced, entertainment-centered version of baseball that is closer the theatre than a classic baseball game. It has its own set of rules and offer baseball fans a one unique viewing experience.

The league added the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns to their ranks this season. While the league’s season began in late February, Davis is now set to join the team for the rest of the year.

It’s hasn’t been announced when Davis is set to join the team. However, the Clowns will play the Coconuts in consecutive days during a two-game set beginning on April 11 in Charleston, South Carolina at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.