LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson reportedly accused of nonconsenual, inappropriate contact with female employee at The Farms Golf Club

LIV Golf star and multi-major champion golfer Phil Mickelson was accused of nonconsensual, inappropriate contact with a female employee at his home course, The Farms Golf Club, according to Golf Digest. Mickelson is no longer a member of the club, per the report.

Mickelson reportedly approached the female employee ahead of a round of golf at the club. The employee allegedly rejected Mickelson’s advances, which are described by Golf Digest as “nonconsensual and inappropriate.” After the employee reported the incident, Mickelson was reportedly confronted on the golf course and told to leave the premises before completing his round.

Mickelson’s attorney, Tom Clare, responded to the report, saying that objective video evidence contradicts the accusation. However, Golf Digest did not find any video in the investigation and the club confirmed there is no video of the alleged incident.

“The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct,” the club told Golf Digest. “All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously. Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.

“The Farms conducts thorough reviews of all reported matters according to California Law and takes appropriate action when warranted, consistent with our commitment to integrity, excellence and accountability. To protect the safety and privacy of our staff and members, we are unable to speak further on this matter. We appreciate your understanding.”

Mickelson missed two majors due to ‘personal health matter’

The news of this accusation comes a few months after Mickelson missed playing in The Masters Tournament due to a “personal health matter.” Mickelson provided a brief statement at the time, expressing his disappointment at missing the tournament.

Mickelson has not participated in either of golf’s two majors this year. He has only participated in one LIV event this season, finishing T-48 at LIV South Africa in mid-March.