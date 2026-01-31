Liv Morgan last eliminated Tiffany Stratton to win the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble, the first of her career. The final three consisted of Morgan, Stratton, and NXT’s Sol Ruca.

With the win, Morgan will now face either WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill or WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Champion Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Morgan became the eighth different woman to win the Women’s Royal Rumble, joining Asuka (2018), Becky Lynch (2019), Charlotte Flair (2020 & 2025), Bianca Belair (2021), Ronda Rousey (2022), Rhea Ripley (2023), and Bayley (2024). She was the runner-up in the Rumble in both 2023 and 2024, and becomes the second person to ever win the Rumble from entry No. 14 (Shinsuke Nakamura in 2018).

Charlotte Flair was the Iron Woman of the Royal Rumble, lasting 59:49 minutes. She entered at No. 1 and was the 23rd woman eliminated, courtesy of Lash Legend. Speaking of Legend, she finished with the most eliminations on the night (five). She tossed Brie Bella, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, Jordynne Grace, and Nikki Bella over the top rope, making her presence known as one of the top powerhouses on WWE’s roster.

