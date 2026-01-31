Liv Morgan wins 2026 WWE Women's Royal Rumble
Liv Morgan last eliminated Tiffany Stratton to win the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble, the first of her career. The final three consisted of Morgan, Stratton, and NXT’s Sol Ruca.
With the win, Morgan will now face either WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill or WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Champion Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.
Top 10
- 1New
Darryn Peterson injury
Bill Self explains absence
- 2
Porter Moser
OU fans call for firing
- 3Hot
LSU investigation
NIL deal under review
- 4
Joey Aguilar
Latest on JuCo lawsuit
- 5Trending
Lou Holtz
Enters hospice care
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Morgan became the eighth different woman to win the Women’s Royal Rumble, joining Asuka (2018), Becky Lynch (2019), Charlotte Flair (2020 & 2025), Bianca Belair (2021), Ronda Rousey (2022), Rhea Ripley (2023), and Bayley (2024). She was the runner-up in the Rumble in both 2023 and 2024, and becomes the second person to ever win the Rumble from entry No. 14 (Shinsuke Nakamura in 2018).
Charlotte Flair was the Iron Woman of the Royal Rumble, lasting 59:49 minutes. She entered at No. 1 and was the 23rd woman eliminated, courtesy of Lash Legend. Speaking of Legend, she finished with the most eliminations on the night (five). She tossed Brie Bella, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, Jordynne Grace, and Nikki Bella over the top rope, making her presence known as one of the top powerhouses on WWE’s roster.
Women’s Royal Rumble Match Entrants
- Charlotte Flair (eliminated 23rd by Lash Legend)
- Alexa Bliss (eliminated fifth by Charlotte Flair)
- Kiana James (eliminated ninth by Raquel Rodriguez)
- Nia Jax (eliminated fourth by Charlotte Flair)
- Ivy Nile (eliminated third by Jordynne Grace)
- Lola Vice (eliminated first by Jordynne Grace)
- Candice LeRae (eliminated second by Jordynne Grace)
- Jordynne Grace (eliminated eighth by Lash Legend)
- Becky Lynch (eliminated seventh by Nattie Neidhart)
- Sol Ruca (eliminated 28th by Tiffany Stratton)
- Roxanne Perez (eliminated 12th by Rhea Ripley)
- Maxinne Dupri (eliminated sixth by Becky Lynch)
- Nattie Neidhart (eliminated 13th by Liv Morgan)
- Liv Morgan (Winner)
- Lash Legend (eliminated 25th by Rhea Ripley)
- Zelina Vega (eliminated 10th by Giulia)
- Raquel Rodriguez (eliminated 27th by Liv Morgan)
- Chelsea Green (eliminated 11th by Rhea Ripley)
- Giulia (eliminated 14th by Lyra Valkyria)
- Iyo Sky (eliminated 24th by Lash Legend)
- Asuka (eliminated 15th by Kairi Sane)
- Rhea Ripley (eliminated 26th by Raquel Rodriguez)
- Bayley (eliminated 18th by Nikki Bella)
- Jacy Jayne (eliminated 20th by Sol Ruca)
- Nikki Bella (eliminated 21st by Lash Legend)
- Lyra Valkyria (eliminated 17th by Brie Bella)
- Kelani Jordan (eliminated 19th by Jacy Jayne)
- Kairi Sane (eliminated 16th by Iyo Sky)
- Brie Bella (eliminated 22nd by Lash Legend)
- Tiffany Stratton (eliminated 29th by Liv Morgan)