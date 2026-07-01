Live Blog: U.S. Soccer faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup knockout match

After going 2-1 in the group stage, U.S. Soccer is heading to the knockout stage. Bosnia and Herzegovina awaits Wednesday night as the FIFA World Cup continues.

The USMNT got off to a dominant start to the World Cup, winning its first two matches for the first time since 1930 as they won Group D. It started with a 4-1 win over Paraguay and 2-0 victory against Australia, which – along with a Paraguay win over Türkiye – helped the Americans win the group.

While the U.S. stumbled late in its final group stage match, falling to Türkiye in the final minutes of extra time, they were already preparing for the knockout stage. It all starts Wednesday against Bosnia and Herzegovina. On3 is tracking the World Cup match with live updates throughout the night.

By: Nick Schultz Mauricio Pochettino talks Christian Pulisic’s health Speaking with FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft before Wednesday’s match, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke about how important Christian Pulisic is to U.S. Soccer’s success as he returns to the lineup. 🎙️ @JennyTaft caught up with @USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the Knockout Stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina pic.twitter.com/3dqRylghGZ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 1, 2026