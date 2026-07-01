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Live Blog: U.S. Soccer faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup knockout match
After going 2-1 in the group stage, U.S. Soccer is heading to the knockout stage. Bosnia and Herzegovina awaits Wednesday night as the FIFA World Cup continues.
The USMNT got off to a dominant start to the World Cup, winning its first two matches for the first time since 1930 as they won Group D. It started with a 4-1 win over Paraguay and 2-0 victory against Australia, which – along with a Paraguay win over Türkiye – helped the Americans win the group.
While the U.S. stumbled late in its final group stage match, falling to Türkiye in the final minutes of extra time, they were already preparing for the knockout stage. It all starts Wednesday against Bosnia and Herzegovina. On3 is tracking the World Cup match with live updates throughout the night.
Mauricio Pochettino talks Christian Pulisic’s health07/01/2026 06:29:29 PM
Speaking with FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft before Wednesday’s match, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke about how important Christian Pulisic is to U.S. Soccer’s success as he returns to the lineup.
Pregame: Christian Pulisic starting for USMNT07/01/2026 05:42:04 PM
The starting lineup has been announced as the USMNT gets ready to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup. Christian Pulisic is listed in the starting XI for the U.S. for the first time since a calf injury knocked him out of the opening match in the group stage.