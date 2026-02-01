Report: Liverpool agree to terms with Rennes star Jeremy Jacquet for summer transfer window

Liverpool have reportedly beaten out rival Chelsea for one of the most talented center backs in the world. A deal has been agreed to for Rennes star Jeremy Jacquet to join Arne Slot‘s squad in the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano reported on some of the particulars of the deal, which could cost up to 72 million Euros. He explained.

“Breaking news, Jeremy Jacquet the talented French defender from Rennes is set to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “Deal agreed between all parties involved. Jeremy Jacquet said yes to Liverpool proposal. Is not meant for now, is from June 2026. Rennes made clear that they didn’t want to sell the player in this transfer window, only in the summer. Liverpool accepted all the conditions.”

The transfer window remains open until 7 p.m. local time on Monday, so there’s still the potential for Liverpool to add another player before then. But Jeremy Jacquet is a huge addition moving forward.

He’s coming off a breakout season with Rennes, which paved the way for a move to a bigger club. Now Liverpool has struck.

“Chelsea were also trying,” Romano said. “Now Liverpool close the agreement for one of the most talented center backs in the world. Jeremy Jacquet will cost 60 million Euros plus 12 in add-ons. Up to 72 million Euros package for Jeremy Jacquet.”

Liverpool closing in on late transfer window deal

The transfer window is set to close on February 2nd. Before that, though, Liverpool and manager Arne Slot are closing in on a last-hour transfer deal for defenseman Lutsharel Geertruida, per Romano.

Romano added that initial contact between Sunderland and Liverpool took place because Arne Slot and Lutsharel Geertruida have a longstanding connection. That goes back to when Geertruida played for Feyenoord, the same Dutch club where Slot had previously been his manager. Because of that connection, the deal itself was done days ago.

There are some challenges that make this transfer deal unique. Geertruida is currently on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig. That has complicated the transaction for Liverpool, as they work to find an exact solution.

This all comes on the heels of Liverpool snagging a 4-1 win over Newcastle at Anfield. Following the game, Slot hinted heavily that the Reds weren’t done adding before the transfer deadline.

“In the last 48 hours we are trying to look to strengthen the squad,” Slot said. “I don’t know exactly what is going on in this moment of time but we prefer to strengthen the squad not weaken it. Let’s see!”

On3’s Dan Morrison also contributed to this report.