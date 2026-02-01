Liverpool, Arne Slot closing in on complicated last-hour transfer deal for Lutsharel Geertruida

The transfer window is set to close on February 2nd. Before that, though, Liverpool and manager Arne Slot are closing in on a last-hour transfer deal for defenseman Lutsharel Geertruida, per Fabrizio Romano.

Romano added that initial contact between Sunderland and Liverpool took place because Arne Slot and Lutsharel Geertruida have a longstanding connection. That goes back to when Geertruida played for Feyenoord, the same Dutch club where Slot had previously been his manager. Because of that connection, the deal itself was done days ago.

There are some challenges that make this transfer deal unique. Geertruida is currently on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig. That has complicated the transaction for Liverpool, as they work to find an exact solution.

This all comes on the heels of Liverpool snagging a 4-1 win over Newcastle at Anfield. Following the game, Geertruida hinted heavily that the Reds weren’t done adding before the transfer deadline.

“In the last 48 hours we are trying to look to strengthen the squad,” Slot said. “I don’t know exactly what is going on in this moment of time but we prefer to strengthen the squad not weaken it. Let’s see!”

There have been plenty of rumors circling Liverpool in recent days. That includes that midfielder Curtis Jones could be on the move. Inter Milan appears interested and there’s a reported bid in on him. Slot shut that down, though, saying that he does not have a desire “weaken” the team. Instead, it appears he’s looking to add talent.

At 25 years old, Geertruida would be a major addition for Liverpool. A right-back who can also play center-back and a defensive midfield, Geertruida offers great positional versatility. He has played in 17 games and made 10 starts for Sunderland this year.

The most productive season of Geertruida’s career came in 2023-24 under Slot. In 34 starts that season, he totaled eight goals and five assists. That came in 3,038 minutes played, the most of any season in his career. He also has 19 appearances for the Dutch National Team.

Liverpool is back in action on Sunday, February 8th. By that time, the transfer window will be closed again. There, the Reds are set to take on Manchester City in what should be a massive showdown. Liverpool is fifth in the Premier League standings, while Manchester City is sitting at second. They’re just seven points apart in the standings. Liverpool will hope to have an improved roster for that showdown.