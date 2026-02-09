Bad Bunny‘s bilingual Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was the talk of the internet, with fans of all political persuasions taking to X/Twitter to react to what amounted to a vocal love letter his native Puerto Rico. Of course, as with most Super Bowl halftime performances, this year’s Spanish-speaking extravaganza included several notable surprise guest performances — including one that former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne saw coming.

During a pregame red carpet interview with the New York Post, Dunne — now a social media influencer who is also dating reigning NL Cy Young winner and former Tigers ace Paul Skenes — correctly predicted international pop superstar Lady Gaga would make an appearance during Sunday’s halftime performance. It’s Lady Gaga’s second Super Bowl appearance after the “Bad Romance” singer was the headliner of Super Bowl LI in 2017.

“I saw something about Lady Gaga, I don’t know if that’s true, but that would be pretty cool,” Dunne told the Post. Check out Dunne’s prediction below:

Livvy Dunne called it!



Bad Bunny brought out Lady Gaga during the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/7c5BRJu8Jp — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 9, 2026

Lady Gaga was joined by 90s international pop star Ricky Martin as Bad Bunny’s guest performers that also included rapper Cardi B, Columbia singer Karol G, and celebrities Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal and Alix Earle, who is rumored to be in a relationship with former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Tom Brady.

During a mock Puerto Rican wedding during the eight-song performance, Lady Gaga sang her hit smash “Die With A Smile” and then danced with Bad Bunny.

Bubba Wallace reacts to Bad Bunny halftime show at Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl LX’s anticipated halftime show by Bad Bunny went off with a bang. For many, it lived up to the hype. That includes NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

Wallace was tuned in like millions of other Americans and viewers around the globe. And he was impressed by the theatrics and the energy level the global music star was able to produce.

“What a proud moment it must be for the Puerto Rican community!!” Bubba Wallace wrote on Twitter. “I enjoyed that!”

Decked out in a white outfit with faint outlines of a jersey number, Bad Bunny carried a football around at various points during his show. Toward the end, he spiked the ball in celebration, leading one of his most popular songs as he kicked it to the crowd to sing along.

He was enjoying the show so much that he jumped into the arms of a close friend toward the end of the show. Another highlight? Bad Bunny gave one of his recently acquired Grammy Awards to a young boy during the performance.

All in all, it was a fun event for Bubba Wallace and millions of viewers. Now Wallace’s attention will turn toward the Daytona 500, set to run next week to kick off the NASCAR season.