Livvy Dunne drops NSFW reaction to Paul Skenes surrendering first-inning home run vs. Blue Jays

The only person more invested in a Paul Skenes start than the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher himself is his girlfriend, Livvy Dunne. Usually, Dunne is in the ballpark when Skenes is on the mound. Saturday afternoon was no different, as the Pirates took on the Toronto Blue Jays north of the border. Unfortunately, not everything went to plan.

Skenes gave up a lead-off home run to Blue Jays star George Springer. Sportsnet cameras caught Dunne’s reaction to the moment, where she likely let out a word that plenty of Pirates fans out there did too. You can check the full thing out here.

George Springer put Livvy Dunne in a bad mood early in this game 😤



(Via @Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/RxNjSH0F8Y — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 23, 2026

Neither Skenes nor Dunne is going to be thrilled with how the overall performance went. Skenes only made it through five innings, giving up four earned runs on nine hits and a walk. Blue Jays hitters did a great job avoiding the strikeout, only fanning twice against Skenes. Not the kind of start anyone in Pittsburgh imagined when waking up on Saturday morning.

Thankfully, there will not be too long of a wait for Skenes’ next start. He should be back out there on Thursday for an NL Central showdown vs. the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates will be the home team, meaning Skenes will be in a little bit more comfortable enviroment. He and Dunne will be hoping the form turns back into the elite stuff we have seen already this season.

Livvy Dunne opens up on supporting Paul Skenes during his starts

Of course, Dunne and Skenes met each other at LSU. Skenes was helping the Tigers win a national championship on the diamond, while Dunne eventually did the same as a gymnast. Both support each other in a big way.

Dunne just produces a little bit more noise than Skenes might at a gymnastics meet. She recently explained as such, saying there is a superstition she must follow before every pitch Skenes throws.

“I usually wear an Aura ring,” Dunne said via The Tonight Show. “It tells me I’m going to explode and die every single time I watch him. That’s what it feels like… I’m a little superstisious. So, I have to scream before every single pitch and the top of my lungs. ‘Let’s go Paul.’ And everybody around me is kind of like ‘What is wrong with this girl?’ … 100 pitches and I would scream 100 times. So, it’s a lot of screaming.”