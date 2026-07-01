Livvy Dunne featured in first teaser trailer for 'Baywatch' reboot

Livvy Dunne was featured in the first teaser trailed for the Baywatch reboot set to premier on FOX. The show comes out in January and it stars Stephen Amell, Noah Beck and Dunne.

Dunne went from the LSU gymnastics team, to the SI Swimsuit Edition right to television. She’s been in the spotlight as a fan too since she dates Pittsburgh Pirates star and former LSU ace Paul Skenes.

You can view the Baywatch teaser trailer below. If you were a fan of the original show, which aired from 1989-2000, you might be a fan of this one too!

First teaser for the ‘BAYWATCH’ reboot, starring Stephen Amell, Noah Beck and Livvy Dunne.



Releasing in January on FOX. pic.twitter.com/4S6wgEZUPH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 1, 2026

There was another show in the series dubbed Baywatch Hawaii. Although, that was only on television from 1999-2001 and starred David Hasselhoff as Mitch Buchannon, the lead and star of the original show.

Livvy Dunne ready for ‘Baywatch’ reboot

Funny enough, Dunne auditioned for another hit show but was rejected before landing Baywatch. She revealed it was White Lotus on HBO when speaking to Jimmy Fallon.

“So, actually, my first ever audition was in person. It was different because in gymnastics, usually you just go out there and perform on a 4-inch beam. But this, I have to talk and perform and play somebody else rather than myself. So, it was a completely different animal,” Dunne said. “I ended up not getting that one, which was probably a show that you would know. It was for White Lotus.

“I ended up auditioning for Baywatch and submitted my self-tape. I had really no expectation of what was going to happen. I got a call back. It’s iconic, and that’s the first callback I’ve ever gotten, and I ended up booking it.”

Dunne was a member of the LSU gymnastics team from 2021 to 2025 and helped the team win a national title in 2024. She developed a huge social media following during her time at LSU and now has over 12 million followers on all platforms.